CM Attends Flag Hoisting Ceremony On 77th Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif hoisted the national flag at the Alamgiri Gate of Lahore Fort on the occasion of Independence Day.
National anthem was presented on the occasion. The Chief Minister participated in a special ceremony being held at the Hazuri Bagh.
The CM paid a visit to the Mazar-e-Iqbal, laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the Mazar-e-Iqbal. She prayed for the integrity, progress, prosperity and stability of the country and paid homage to the poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal in glowing words.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was presented a salute by the smartly turned out contingent of scouts standing on the stairs of Badshahi Mosque and the school bands presented beautiful tunes. The female students clad in Sindhi, Balochi, Kalash, Kashmiri, Punjabi,Cholistan and other regional dresses accorded a warm reception to the CM Punjab by clapping.
The excerpts from the speech of Quaid-e-Azam were also presented in the ceremony. The differently-abled children presented the national anthem in connection with the Independence Day.
The CM left her seat and sat among the differently-abled children and appreciated their presenting the national anthem. Ambassadors from various countries and prominent personalities from different walks of life participated in the Independence Day ceremony being held at Hazuri Bagh.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari, Provincial Ministers Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Zeeshan Sikandar, Sohail Shoukat Butt, Bilal Yaseen, Sher Ali Gorchani, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.
