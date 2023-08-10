Open Menu

CM Attends Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Policeman

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer for a policeman who was martyred by unknown assailants in Peshawar took place at Police Lines.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan, along with CCPO and other police officials, attended the funeral prayer.

The attack occurred when unknown assailants on a bike opened fire on policemen who were on their way to duty in the morning. Police constable Sarwar Shah embraced martyrdom in the incident.

The chief minister and police officials laid floral wreaths on the martyr's coffin.

Prayers were offered for the elevation of the martyr's rank, and a police force rendered a salute. Chief Minister Azam Khan condemned the incident of firing on the policeman, stating that such acts are deplorable.

He prayed to Allah to elevate the martyrs' ranks and granted patience to the bereaved. He acknowledged the police force's enduring sacrifices in safeguarding the lives and property of people, expressing pride in the province's residents for their sacrifices.

He assured that the provincial government would stand by the martyr's family, offering unwavering support.

