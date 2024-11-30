- Home
- Pakistan
- CM attends grand Jirga, directs action against elements involved in disrupting peace in Kurram
CM Attends Grand Jirga, Directs Action Against Elements Involved In Disrupting Peace In Kurram
Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 09:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday visited and attended a grand jirga constituted by the provincial government to address the ongoing issues in the Kurram district.
Senior officials from the concerned divisional and district administrations briefed the Chief Minister on the latest situation of law and order in the area including ceasefire between conflicting parties and government efforts to ensure lasting peace there.
Addressing the jirga, the Chief Minister directed law enforcement agencies to treat any individual disrupting peace as a terrorist and said that the security forces are deployed in the area on the request of the provincial government to restore peace. He added that security forces, police and civil administration are making coordinated efforts to restore complete peace in the district.
The CM instructed concerned authorities to dismantle all the bunkers in the area without discrimination and urged Federal government to deploy additional FC personnel to support peace initiatives.
He also directed the jirga to remain active in the area until complete peace is restored and assured them full support from the provincial government.
KP CM stressed upon local community to identify those responsible for disturbing peace and urged tribal elders to play their role in fostering harmony between rival groups.
He directed the concerned administration to collect heavy weapons from the local population and also temporarily collect the arms from residents of border areas.
"Anyone who takes up arms will be treated as a terrorist and their fate will be that of a terrorist" the Chief Minister warned. He assured that funds would be released on a priority basis for the temporary displaced families and pledged the dignified return of all internally displaced persons (IDPs).
He stressed that violence and conflict are not solutions to any problem highlighting the importance of dialogue and negotiations in resolving disputes. "In line with Pashtun traditions, we are making every effort to resolve this issue peacefully through the jirga," he added. He said that both the sides should cooperate with the administration and jirga to ensure sustainable peace which is in the best interest of both the region and the government as well.
Members of National Assembly Shehryar Khan Afridi, Hamid Hussain and Yousuf Khan, provincial cabinet members including Aftab Alam Khan Afridi, Pakhtoon Yar Khan, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, MPA, Shafi Jan, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Muhammad Abid Majeed, and other relevant officials also attended the jirga.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Netherlands, UNFPA, SoLF launch AYFS to empower young voices in Balochistan1 minute ago
-
3-day workshop of Inter-Board Sports Committee held in Abbottabad1 minute ago
-
PPP marks foundation day with enthusiasm in Shahdadpur1 minute ago
-
Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Youth Sports Festival continues1 minute ago
-
Public School organizes Intra-School English declamation contest1 minute ago
-
Governor urges PTI to review its conduct21 minutes ago
-
Health minister orders activation of new angiography machine at PIC21 minutes ago
-
Murderer of wife, seven children gets death sentence41 minutes ago
-
PPP AJK chapter celebrates the 58th founding anniversary of the party51 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi seeks support of JUIF in APC, Kurram clashes1 hour ago
-
Foundry sealed over pollution1 hour ago
-
Over 860 children successfully operated upon under CM’s heart surgery program: Minister1 hour ago