CM attends Independence Day ceremony at Hazuri Bagh

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Ellahi Sunday reached Hazuri Bagh to attend the 75th Independence Day ceremony.

He was accorded a warm welcome by the Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Adviser Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, Additional Chief Secretary Asadullah Khan, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman and senior officials.

The scouts presented to the chief minister a warm salute standing on the stairs of the Badshahi Mosque in front of the Hazuri Bagh.

Chaudhry Parvez Ellahi mingled with the scouts and hoisted the national flag with them. The male and female children of schools sung the tunes of national songs.

The chief minister expressed his affection with the male and female children who were clad in various traditional clothes of different provinces and also took photographs with them.

The CM thanked the Chinese, Turkish, American and the Iranian Consul Generals who participated in the ceremony and shook hands with them.

The Consul General of Turkey, USA, China and Iran congratulated the CM on the 75th I-Day of Pakistan.

Parvez Ellahi announced to give Rs0.3 million prize for the special children for singing the national songs andRs50,000 prize for the lead singer and Rs200,000 for the scouts. Rs. 100,000 prize was also announced for the police band.