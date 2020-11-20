CM attends 'Mehfil-e-Samaa'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended 'Mehfil-e-Samaa' held under the auspices of Information & Culture department at Alhamra Arts Council, here on Friday.

The event was started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Famous 'qawwals' including Ustad Asif Santoo Khan and other presented Hamdia and Naatia 'qawali'.

The chief minister and participants took keen interest in 'Mehfil-e-Samaa' and enjoyed the Arifana and Sufiana Kalaam.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar went to the stage and commended the performance of Asif Santoo Khan and his companions.

He said that 'Mehfil-e-Samaa' is an ancient sufi tradition.

During 'Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Week, Naatia Mushaira and Mehfil-e-Samaa will continue to give a strong message to the world about the way of life and the message of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Advisor to Prime Minister Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Provincial Minister for Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, assembly members, Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Information, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council and others were present on the occasion.