CM Attends Naeemul Haque Namaz-e-Janaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

CM attends Naeemul Haque Namaz-e-Janaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended Namaz-e-Janaza of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque in Karachi on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the PTI leader and also extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family, according to a handout issued here.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and said that Naeemul Haque was an old companion and a great democrat. He bravely fought his fatal disease, the CM said adding that the vacuum created with the demise of Naeemul Haque could never be filled and his services, rendered for promotion of democracy and democratic values, would never be forgotten.

