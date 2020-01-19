UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Attends Namaz-e-Janaza In Jaranwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:50 PM

CM attends Namaz-e-Janaza in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday participated in Namaz-e-Janaza of mother of his personal staff officer, Syed Haidar Ali, in Jaranwala.

The funeral procession was taken out from his residence in Chak No 69/15 Syed Wala and Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad led the Namaz-e-Janaza.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life, parliamentarians, officers and social and political figures participated in the funeral prayers.

aar/ia/ma/rsd

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Jaranwala Sunday Mosque All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

6 minutes ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

3 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

3 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

3 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.