CM Attends Namaz-e-Janaza In Jaranwala
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday participated in Namaz-e-Janaza of mother of his personal staff officer, Syed Haidar Ali, in Jaranwala.
The funeral procession was taken out from his residence in Chak No 69/15 Syed Wala and Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad led the Namaz-e-Janaza.
A large number of people belonging to all walks of life, parliamentarians, officers and social and political figures participated in the funeral prayers.
