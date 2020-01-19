CM attends Namaz-e-Janaza in Jaranwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday participated in Namaz-e-Janaza of mother of his personal staff officer, Syed Haidar Ali, in Jaranwala.

The funeral procession was taken out from his residence in Chak No 69/15 Syed Wala and Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad led the Namaz-e-Janaza.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life, parliamentarians, officers and social and political figures participated in the funeral prayers.

