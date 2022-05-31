UrduPoint.com

CM Attends Oath Taking Ceremony Of New Governor

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz attended the oath taking ceremony of new Governor Punjab Baligh-Ur-Rehman at Governor's house, here on Monday.

The chief minister while expressing good wishes for him, said that Baligh-Ur-Rehman would utilize this office for public welfare and the both would jointly serve the masses.

Today, constitution remained supreme as those played havoc with it tried to create hurdles but they had been defeated, he added.

"Allah Almighty opens the passage when one's commitment and passion are true and pious," said the CM.

