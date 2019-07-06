CM attends oath taking of Provincial Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the oath taking ceremony of Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan at the Governor's House, on Friday.

The Chief Minister expressed good wishes for Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and congratulated him.

The assembly members and PTI leaders also met with Usman Buzdar during the ceremony in the Governor's House.