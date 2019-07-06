CM Attends Oath Taking Of Provincial Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the oath taking ceremony of Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan at the Governor's House, on Friday.
The Chief Minister expressed good wishes for Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and congratulated him.
The assembly members and PTI leaders also met with Usman Buzdar during the ceremony in the Governor's House.