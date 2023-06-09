UrduPoint.com

CM Attends Passing-out Parade Of 24th Police Batch

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 08:41 PM

CM attends passing-out parade of 24th police batch

The Elite Police Training School organised a passing-out parade for the 24th batch of police officials, comprising 39 women and 542 men, who completed the basic elite combat course

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Elite Police Training school organised a passing-out parade for the 24th batch of police officials, comprising 39 women and 542 men, who completed the basic elite combat course.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was the chief guest at the ceremony on Friday. He observed demonstrations of martial arts, firing techniques, counter-terrorism operations, and other skills and commended the professionalism displayed by the police officials. The graduating jawans saluted the CM as he examined the passing-out parade, distributing awards to the best performers.

In his address, the CM congratulated the officials and urged them to fulfill their duties diligently in the fight against criminals. He highlighted several initiatives undertaken in the past four months for the improvement of the police force and assured that the government would prioritize addressing other issues related to the police.

The chief minister announced an increase in the allowance for the Elite police force to Rs 10,000 and promised its approval in the upcoming cabinet meeting. He also mentioned the development of a service structure for the Special Branch and the removal of the shortage of instructors and trainers at the Elite Police Training School.

More measures will also be taken with the permission of the election commission. Additionally, night-vision gear will be procured for the Elite police force to enhance their night time operations, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the need to upgrade the basic course for the Elite police force and announced that advanced courses will be offered to exceptional performers. He also stated that the swimming pool at the Elite Police Training School would soon be made fully functional. He announced plans for safe city projects in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

IG Police Usman Anwar commended the Punjab police for their courage in recent encounters with armed gangs and praised their consistent bravery. He acknowledged the CM's exceptional efforts in ensuring the welfare of the police. Commandant Elite Police Training School Naveed Waqas expressed gratitude and presented a vote of thanks.

Provincial ministers including SM Tanveer and Amir Mir, Addl IGs, DIGs, CCPO Lahore, SSPs, information secretary, and a large number of relatives of the passing-out police officials also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Faisalabad Shortage Chief Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Rawalpindi Gujranwala Criminals Women Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Ex-Reagan Aide Says Gifted Archive to Russia's Pre ..

Ex-Reagan Aide Says Gifted Archive to Russia's Presidential Library to Spark Pea ..

1 minute ago
 Govt allocates Rs 65 bln for current expenditures, ..

Govt allocates Rs 65 bln for current expenditures, Rs 70 bln for development exp ..

1 minute ago
 Tax on credit card payments at restaurants slashed ..

Tax on credit card payments at restaurants slashed by 10%: Dar

1 minute ago
 Government presents Finance Bill 2023 in National ..

Government presents Finance Bill 2023 in National Assembly

1 minute ago
 Putin Says Russia Lacks Enough Modern Weapons, But ..

Putin Says Russia Lacks Enough Modern Weapons, But Defense Industry Working Rapi ..

35 minutes ago
 Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget balanced in pr ..

Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget balanced in prevailing scenario

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.