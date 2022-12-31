LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi attended the walima ceremony of Muhammad Hamza Amir Khan son of Inspector General of Police Punjab Amir Zulfiqar Khan and congratulated the bride and groom on their wedding.

The Chief Minister expressed his good wishes for the newly-wedded couple over the start of their new life.

Provincial Advisor Amir Syeed Rawn, ACS (Home) Asadullah Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti and other personalities were also present on the wedding occasion.