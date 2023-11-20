Open Menu

CM, Australian High Commissioner Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 07:20 PM

CM, Australian High Commissioner discuss bilateral cooperation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) In a meeting held at the Chief Minister's Office, Australia's High Commissioner Mr. Neil Hawkins engaged in a productive meeting with Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The CM extended congratulations to the Australian High Commissioner and the people for Australia's 6th World Cup win. As a gesture, the High Commissioner presented a cricket ball signed by Australian captain Pat Cummins and Mark Taylor to the chief minister, said a handout issued here.

During the conversation, the Australian High Commissioner commended Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi as a diligent and active leader, noting his continuous efforts, including visible work on parks and the upgradation of Lahore Zoo, Safari Park, and Gardens. Expressing pleasure over Naqvi's commitment, he pledged steps to provide kangaroos to Lahore Zoo and affirmed Australia's readiness to enhance cooperation with Punjab across various fields.

CM Naqvi emphasized the implementation of measures to combat smog, making masks mandatory for citizens and securing advanced technology through collaborations with friendly countries. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to develop parks according to international standards and expressed interest in tapping into Australia's expertise in agriculture, livestock, dairy development, and technology.

The meeting addressed issues of mutual interest, with the presence of Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Inspector General of Police, Chairman Planning and Development board, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretary Implementation Chief Minister, and other relevant officers.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Chief Minister World Police Technology Australia Punjab Agriculture

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

2 hours ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

3 hours ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

3 hours ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

4 hours ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

5 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

5 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

6 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

7 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

7 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan