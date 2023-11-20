CM, Australian High Commissioner discuss bilateral cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) In a meeting held at the Chief Minister's Office, Australia's High Commissioner Mr. Neil Hawkins engaged in a productive meeting with Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The CM extended congratulations to the Australian High Commissioner and the people for Australia's 6th World Cup win. As a gesture, the High Commissioner presented a cricket ball signed by Australian captain Pat Cummins and Mark Taylor to the chief minister, said a handout issued here.

During the conversation, the Australian High Commissioner commended Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi as a diligent and active leader, noting his continuous efforts, including visible work on parks and the upgradation of Lahore Zoo, Safari Park, and Gardens. Expressing pleasure over Naqvi's commitment, he pledged steps to provide kangaroos to Lahore Zoo and affirmed Australia's readiness to enhance cooperation with Punjab across various fields.

CM Naqvi emphasized the implementation of measures to combat smog, making masks mandatory for citizens and securing advanced technology through collaborations with friendly countries. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to develop parks according to international standards and expressed interest in tapping into Australia's expertise in agriculture, livestock, dairy development, and technology.

The meeting addressed issues of mutual interest, with the presence of Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Inspector General of Police, Chairman Planning and Development board, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretary Implementation Chief Minister, and other relevant officers.