Open Menu

CM Awards Cash Prizes, Scholarships To Position Holders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 09:26 PM

CM awards cash prizes, scholarships to position holders

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif awarded cash prizes worth Rs 58.6 million to 138 position holder students and their teachers from all 9 boards of Punjab during a ‘Leaders for Tomorrow Awards 2024 Ceremony’ held at CM Office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif awarded cash prizes worth Rs 58.6 million to 138 position holder students and their teachers from all 9 boards of Punjab during a ‘Leaders for Tomorrow Awards 2024 Ceremony’ held at CM Office on Tuesday.

The ceremony arranged in the honour of position holders from all education boards of Punjab. She also presented them certificates of appreciation.

Earlier, on the arrival of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the position holder students welcomed her with loud applause. The position holders from all over Punjab were given a guard of honor by an active contingent of Punjab Police.

The CM was overjoyed to see the band of Punjab Police saluting the position holders. She met the position holders and congratulated them on their success. A documentary on the feedback of students on special initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the education sector was also screened in the event.

The CM announced to give CM scholarship to the position holder students, besides the announcement to establish Pakistan's first Artificial Intelligence University in Nawaz Sharif IT City.

She said, “Position holder students may study wherever they want to study, their fee is my responsibility.”

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said these middle class children would never have got positions if they did not get the opportunity of transparent examinations, adding that a child of Mianwali's Danish school topped the Lahore board. He highlighted, “Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is bringing historic reforms in the education sector to revamp government schools.”

Usman Tahir Jappa started the ceremony with recitation from the Holy Quran. Hanafia Khalil, a student of Government School Cantt, recited Naat Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH). The students of Government High School Walton presented the National Anthem and National Song.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Sikandar Hayat, Bilal Yasin, Zeeshan Rafique Ramesh Singh Arora and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik attended the ceremony. Relevant secretaries, parents of position holder students and other officers concerned were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Education Punjab Student Maryam Aurangzeb Mianwali May Event All From Government Million

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

2 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan