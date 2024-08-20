CM awards cash prizes, scholarships to position holders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif awarded cash prizes worth Rs 58.6 million to 138 position holder students and their teachers from all 9 boards of Punjab during a ‘Leaders for Tomorrow Awards 2024 Ceremony’ held at CM Office on Tuesday.

The ceremony arranged in the honour of position holders from all education boards of Punjab. She also presented them certificates of appreciation.

Earlier, on the arrival of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the position holder students welcomed her with loud applause. The position holders from all over Punjab were given a guard of honor by an active contingent of Punjab Police.

The CM was overjoyed to see the band of Punjab Police saluting the position holders. She met the position holders and congratulated them on their success. A documentary on the feedback of students on special initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the education sector was also screened in the event.

The CM announced to give CM scholarship to the position holder students, besides the announcement to establish Pakistan's first Artificial Intelligence University in Nawaz Sharif IT City.

She said, “Position holder students may study wherever they want to study, their fee is my responsibility.”

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said these middle class children would never have got positions if they did not get the opportunity of transparent examinations, adding that a child of Mianwali's Danish school topped the Lahore board. He highlighted, “Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is bringing historic reforms in the education sector to revamp government schools.”

Usman Tahir Jappa started the ceremony with recitation from the Holy Quran. Hanafia Khalil, a student of Government School Cantt, recited Naat Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH). The students of Government High School Walton presented the National Anthem and National Song.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Sikandar Hayat, Bilal Yasin, Zeeshan Rafique Ramesh Singh Arora and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik attended the ceremony. Relevant secretaries, parents of position holder students and other officers concerned were also present.