CM Awards Cash Prizes, Scholarships To Position Holders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 09:26 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif awarded cash prizes worth Rs 58.6 million to 138 position holder students and their teachers from all 9 boards of Punjab during a ‘Leaders for Tomorrow Awards 2024 Ceremony’ held at CM Office on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif awarded cash prizes worth Rs 58.6 million to 138 position holder students and their teachers from all 9 boards of Punjab during a ‘Leaders for Tomorrow Awards 2024 Ceremony’ held at CM Office on Tuesday.
The ceremony arranged in the honour of position holders from all education boards of Punjab. She also presented them certificates of appreciation.
Earlier, on the arrival of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the position holder students welcomed her with loud applause. The position holders from all over Punjab were given a guard of honor by an active contingent of Punjab Police.
The CM was overjoyed to see the band of Punjab Police saluting the position holders. She met the position holders and congratulated them on their success. A documentary on the feedback of students on special initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the education sector was also screened in the event.
The CM announced to give CM scholarship to the position holder students, besides the announcement to establish Pakistan's first Artificial Intelligence University in Nawaz Sharif IT City.
She said, “Position holder students may study wherever they want to study, their fee is my responsibility.”
Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said these middle class children would never have got positions if they did not get the opportunity of transparent examinations, adding that a child of Mianwali's Danish school topped the Lahore board. He highlighted, “Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is bringing historic reforms in the education sector to revamp government schools.”
Usman Tahir Jappa started the ceremony with recitation from the Holy Quran. Hanafia Khalil, a student of Government School Cantt, recited Naat Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH). The students of Government High School Walton presented the National Anthem and National Song.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Sikandar Hayat, Bilal Yasin, Zeeshan Rafique Ramesh Singh Arora and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik attended the ceremony. Relevant secretaries, parents of position holder students and other officers concerned were also present.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held1 hour ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication2 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas2 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank2 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif2 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank2 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister2 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body2 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea2 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA2 hours ago
-
Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik2 hours ago