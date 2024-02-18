CM awards prizes at 'Pegging Championship 2024'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi witnessed the Chief Minister Tent Pegging Championship 2024 competitions at the Fortress Stadium on Sunday and distributed prizes among the winning players in the championship.

Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir and Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) Director General accorded a warm reception to the CM on reaching the Fortress Stadium to participate in the Chief Minister Tent Pegging Championship 2024.

The CM was adorned a traditional turban. The horse riders displayed the tent pegging sport with a great amount of skill. The CM appreciated the skills of the horse riders and expressed his keen interest in the tent pegging competitions.

Mohsin Naqvi distributed cash prizes and trophies among the players clinching 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions.