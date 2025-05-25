CM awards Rs 500,000 to London marathon champion Mona Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Mona Khan, the gold medalist of the London Marathon 2025, and her coach Muhammad Yousuf on Saturday to honor their remarkable international achievement.

During the meeting, the CM awarded cash prizes of Rs 500,000 each to both the athlete and her coach, commending their dedication and hard work.

“Mona Khan has proven that female athletes are second to none,” said CM Maryam Nawaz as Mona Khan presented her the gold medal she won in the 42.2-kilometer London Marathon. The CM also autographed a T-shirt at Mona’s request. In a gesture of gratitude, Mona draped the Chief Minister in Sindh’s traditional Ajrak and presented her with a hand-drawn pencil sketch.

CM Maryam Nawaz congratulated both Mona Khan and Coach Muhammad Yousuf, reiterating her government’s commitment to promoting sports across the province. “Our athletes are making Pakistan proud on international platforms,” she said, adding, “The Punjab Sports Program has been launched to provide resources, training, and encouragement to athletes, especially youth.”

The CM emphasized her government’s efforts to empower female athletes.

“Over 1,300 women participated in Punjab’s first-ever Pink Games held in 2024, setting a new record. We also increased the prize money for the event from Rs 5 million to Rs 10 million to reward their talent and dedication,” she noted. “We are committed to creating a supportive environment where female athletes can thrive.”

Mona Khan expressed her gratitude to CM Maryam Nawaz. She said, “A daughter of Punjab has shown great respect for a daughter of Sindh, adding, This recognition has truly honored and encouraged me. I dedicate my medal to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.”

Praising the CM’s leadership, Mona Khan said, “She is not only an excellent administrator but also an inspiring woman.”

She stated, “Pakistani women are strong, courageous, and determined.”

Mona Khan also acknowledged the positive impact of youth-focused initiatives under the CM’s leadership, including scholarship and laptop schemes. “Whenever I win honors internationally, the name of Pakistan, and that of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will be proudly associated.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Punjab, and Secretary Sports were also present during the meeting.