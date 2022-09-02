CM Balcohsitan appoints Farah as FAC on humanitarian assistance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has appointed Farah Azeem Shah as Foreign Aid Coordinator (FAC) on Humanitarian Assistance.

"The spokesman of Balochistan government, Farah Azeem Shah was assigned additional charge for making effective coordination with Pakistan's friendly countries and non-governmental welfare organizations interested in helping the flood affected people of Balochistan.

Farah Azim Shah has also been a member of the Balochistan Assembly and the head of Iman Trust.

Rain and flood have rendered tens of thousands of people in Balochistan as homeless.

Since the rehabilitation and relief of the victims is not possible without the support of donor agencies and friendly countries, Balochistan government has taken a timely decision to make coordination with those willing to help calamity-stricken people of Balochistan.

While hailing the appointment of Farah, the representatives of NGOs and social circles have said that "It will make it easier for donor agencies and charitable institutions to support the government and the victims more effectively.