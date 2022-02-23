CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Minister Balochistan tested positive for COVID-19, and he has isolated himself at his residence on the advice of doctors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan tested positive for COVID-19, and he has isolated himself at his residence on the advice of doctors.

Chief Minister's Press Secretary said on Wednesday that CM tested positive for Coroonavirus. CM Bizinjo is facing minor COVID-related symptoms, however he is fine and will continue looking into officials matters online.