CM Balochistan allocates Rs1 b fund to cope with coronavirus: Fazil Asghar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary Captain Retired Fazil Asghar Wednesday said practical steps are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the province as it has banned public inter-transport, shopping malls and people gatherings at hotels.

He expressed these views while talking to media after the conclusion of a high level meeting here, saying that Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has allocated Rs1 billion fund for coping with evolving situation of the coronavirus in the province. There are total 23 infected patients of coronavirus in Balochistan, he informed.

The members of provincial assembly and ministers' salaries will be deducted, he said adding Prime Minister Imran Khan is paying special attention on Balochistan.

Provincial Finance Minister Buledi, Spokesperson of Balochistan Liaqat Shahwani, Adviser to CM Umair Muhammad Hassni, Additional Chief Secretary Home Minister Hafiz Abdul Basit, Chief Secretary Health Mudassir Waheed Malik, Secretary Local Government Saleh Nasir and other officials were present on the occasion.

Fazil Asghar said the control room has been set up in the supervision of Secretary S&G Dr Dr Saqib Khan to cope with the coronavirus pandemic for which meetings will be held on daily basis and decisions will be made according to the situation.

The provincial government has decided to provide all tests and medicines free of charge to the infected patients of the virus despite all facilities are being provided to the visitors at Taftan border, he said adding local administrations are performing their duties properly round the clock.

The chief secretary maintained that the provincial government has decided to take steps to prevent deadly diseases like coronavirus in the future and a separate building will be constructed to accommodate visitors there in this regard.

He said Health City will be made on 50 acres of land in collaboration with FWO in which all necessary facilities will be provided.

He said rush at OPDs is also being reduced in hospitals and only those persons who are critically ill would be checked in OPDs.

He said for other patients BRHUs, BHUs are being made functional in order to decrease the burden of major hospitals, adding more than 500 doctors whose contracts were expired are now being inducted as per chief minister's directives by extending their contracts.

He said people should follow government's preventive measures because these steps will help combat with coronavirus. He also advised people to remain in their houses mostly and avoid unnecessary travel.

He also appealed the donors to come forward and financially help to deal with the deadly virus in province.

In response to a question, he said at present there are around 2,700 visitors in the province, of which 400 are from Balochistan and the rest of them are from other provinces.

He also said special attention is also being paid to the food shortage in the province and in this regard, large quantity of flour and other items are being stored so that profiteers in this difficult situation could not take advantage of the opportunity.

He said industries department has been given responsibility to keep a close eye on hoarders in the area.

Explaining the situation of Chaman, Minister for Agriculture, Zamrak Khan Achakzai said he has visited Chaman Border along his team and reviewed the work of establishing a camp there and district administration, Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) and other departments have taken great steps.

The border is sealed as there are some flaws which would be resolved soon, he said.