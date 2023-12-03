CM Balochistan announces exemption of fares for PWDs in green bus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has announced the exemption of fares for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the green bus service running in Quetta.

He said steps would be taken to ensure the implementation of employment quota in public and private institutions and the availability of facilities for PWDs as per international and national laws.

Addressing an event organized here on Sunday in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare Balochistan and non-governmental organizations, Ali Mardan said that 10 to 12 percent of people in the country are suffering from disabilities which are matter to us and are close to our hearts.

He said that the caretaker provincial government is utilizing all available resources for the welfare of persons with disabilities.

The chief minister said “we all have to work together to protect the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities and not let them feel that they are in any way inferior in abilities.

He said that facilitation should be created for the welfare of PWDs and a positive change in the overall social attitudes is to be brought.

He said that measures were being taken at the government level to make people with disabilities useful citizens of the society and any suggestions for improvement in this regard would be welcomed.

On this occasion, Advisor to Caretaker CM Balochistan for Social Welfare and Special education, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat, Director General Social Welfare Tariq Javed Mangal, development partners and official concerns were also present.

In the ceremony, shields were also given to the people who have rendered outstanding services in various fields.