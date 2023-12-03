Open Menu

CM Balochistan Announces Exemption Of Fares For PWDs In Green Bus

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 06:40 PM

CM Balochistan announces exemption of fares for PWDs in green bus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has announced the exemption of fares for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the green bus service running in Quetta.

He said steps would be taken to ensure the implementation of employment quota in public and private institutions and the availability of facilities for PWDs as per international and national laws.

Addressing an event organized here on Sunday in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare Balochistan and non-governmental organizations, Ali Mardan said that 10 to 12 percent of people in the country are suffering from disabilities which are matter to us and are close to our hearts.

He said that the caretaker provincial government is utilizing all available resources for the welfare of persons with disabilities.

The chief minister said “we all have to work together to protect the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities and not let them feel that they are in any way inferior in abilities.

He said that facilitation should be created for the welfare of PWDs and a positive change in the overall social attitudes is to be brought.

He said that measures were being taken at the government level to make people with disabilities useful citizens of the society and any suggestions for improvement in this regard would be welcomed.

Measures are being taken at the government level to make people with disabilities useful citizens of the society, Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki.

On this occasion, Advisor to Caretaker CM Balochistan for Social Welfare and Special education, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat, Director General Social Welfare Tariq Javed Mangal, development partners and official concerns were also present.

In the ceremony, shields were also given to the people who have rendered outstanding services in various fields.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Education Mardan Sunday Event All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

19 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

19 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

19 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

19 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

19 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

20 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

20 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

20 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

20 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan