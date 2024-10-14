CM Balochistan Announces Historic Package For Journalists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 07:42 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) CM Balochistan announces historic package for journalists Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, on Monday announced a historic package for the working journalist of Balochistan.
“We always welcome media’s constructive criticism. The aim of the incumbent government is to ensure that journalists are free from reliance on government aid for the sake of objective reporting. The government is committed to addressing the issues faced by the media community.”
The Chief Minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of senior journalists led by Khalil Ahmed, President of the Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) held at CM Secretariat. Prominent attendees included Saleem Shahid, former President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Abdul Khaliq Rind, President of Quetta Press Club, and Abdul Shakoor Khan, General Secretary of BUJ.
The BUJ delegation briefed the Chief Minister on various issues, including delays in the Journalist Cooperative Housing Society project.
In response, CM Bugti directed relevant secretaries to take immediate steps to resolve these matters. He ordered the transfer of the housing society’s land from the Information Department to the Journalist Cooperative Society and urged the acceleration of pending development work.
In a historic move to support media welfare, CM Bugti announced an increase in the Journalists' Welfare Fund from PKR 230 million to PKR 500 million.
Additionally, he allocated PKR 200 million as seed money for the Quetta Press Club and PKR 10 million for the Journalist academy. The Chief Minister also approved the solarization of the Quetta Press Club to enhance its sustainability.
He emphasized the significant role of Balochistani journalists in preserving the province’s traditions and values. He acknowledged their constructive contributions despite facing financial challenges and unfavourable conditions.
“The current government is utilizing all resources for the welfare of journalists and other segments of society,” said CM Bugti. “We welcome media’s constructive criticism and aim to provide a conducive environment for independent journalism.”
He praised the neutrality and unique identity of Balochistani journalists, calling it a source of pride for the province.
The meeting was also attended by Provincial Revenue Minister Mir Asim Kurd Gailu, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Balochistan Spokesperson Shahid Rind, Senior Member board of Revenue Qambar Dashti, Director General Public Relations Noor Khan Khetran, and other officials from Finance, Communication, and the Quetta Development Authority.
