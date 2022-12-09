UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Announces Rs.2m For Widows In Christian Community As Christmas Gift

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

CM Balochistan announces Rs.2m for widows in Christian community as Christmas gift

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that the role of the Christian community was important in the development of the country and society.

Our province is also a beautiful bouquet of people belonging to different religions living and sharing each others' pains and joys, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized in connection with Christmas at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here.

The ceremony was attended by the provincial ministers including Mir Ziaullah Langu, Mir Naseebullah Marree and Parliamentary Secretary Khalil George and a large number of ladies, gentlemen and children belonging to the Christian community.

While greeting the Christian community, the Chief Minister said that the festival of all faiths take place in the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 2 million for the widows belonging to the Christian community and Rs 0.5 million for the children who presented the tableau at the event.

While praising the Chief Minister for his minority-friendly actions, Parliamentary Secretary for minorities affairs Khalil George thanked him on behalf of the Christian community.

