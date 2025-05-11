- Home
CM Balochistan announces support for sportsmen, athletes; Boxer Waseem awarded Rs 100 mln
CM Balochistan Announces Support For Sportsmen, Athletes; Boxer Waseem Awarded Rs 100 Mln
Published May 11, 2025
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has announced a landmark initiative to support sportsmen and athletes across the province, emphasizing the government’s commitment to reviving sports grounds and nurturing local talent.
Speaking at an event in Quetta marking the successful hosting of the Pakistan International Boxing Championship, CM Bugti declared a cash prize of Rs 100 million for Quetta-born boxer Muhammad Waseem, who recently won the WBA World Gold Bantamweight Title.
The event marked the first time an international boxing championship was held in Pakistan. CM Bugti praised the achievement and extended congratulations to the event organizers. "Bringing such a major global boxing event to Balochistan is no less than a dream come true," he said, recognizing the pivotal roles played by Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan, Commander Southern Command and world-renowned boxer Muhammad Waseem in making it possible.
The Chief Minister reiterated that Balochistan is rich in untapped sports talent and assured that his administration will provide full support to athletes so they can shine on international platforms. He also acknowledged the historical neglect of sports in the region, attributing it to external forces aiming to discourage youth from engaging in positive activities.
"The boxing event reflects that the people of Balochistan are peace-loving and passionate about sports," he added.
CM Bugti also paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their role in ensuring peace and security, stating that the resilience and bravery of Pakistan’s Army forced the enemy into a ceasefire. He especially thanked Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Chief of the Air Staff for their commitment to securing a better and safer future for the youth.
In addition to Muhammad Waseem’s victory over Venezuela’s Ernesto Arinyo in the 9th round, two other Pakistani boxers also claimed titles namely female boxer Fatima Hazara from Quetta and Sahir Iqbal.
The closing ceremony of the event was attended by Governor of Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, MNA Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, several provincial ministers, members of the assembly, senior civil and military officials, and a large number of spectators . The event concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.
