CM Balochistan Announces To Set Up 'think Tank' Aimed In Reforming Education Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan government has decided to set up a think tank network to introduce reforms in the education sector.

The think tank network would consist of educational experts and intellectuals to help the provincial government to bring reforms in the sector, said Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo while announcing his aim on his official Twitter handle.

"The goals of educational development cannot be achieved without bringing reforms and change," he added.

Chief Minister Abudul Quddus Bizenjo had urged the experts to guide the government and provide pieces of advice, and ideas aimed to improve the quality of education.

