CM Balochistan Approves Appointment Of Magistrates To Enforce Municipal Laws
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 07:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday approved the appointment of magistrates to enforce municipal laws effectively in order to improve the urban governance in the province.
He emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing service delivery systems, making them more transparent and efficient. Reforms in municipal services are beginning to yield results, he said and added, constructive criticism is welcome, and it is everyone’s responsibility to encourage good work.
Sarfraz Bugti presided over a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to review progress on the "Safa Quetta" cleanliness campaign, solid waste management, and beautification efforts across the provincial capital.
During the meeting, Quetta Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat and CEO of the Public-Private Partnership Authority, Dr. Faisal Khan, briefed the chief minister on key achievements. One of the highlights was the completion of Quetta’s first Mountain View IT Park under a public-private partnership model. The park has facilitated the establishment of three software houses, providing employment opportunities to 100 youth. "Remarkably, the entire project was completed without any government expenditure, resulting in savings of Rs 1.5 billion.
"
The briefing also highlighted a major expansion in the city’s garbage collection capacity from 300 tons to 1,000 tons per day under the Safa Quetta initiative. Additionally, the government has successfully reopened 3,200 previously non-functional schools across the province within a year.
The chief minister assured that the upcoming budget would be transparent, and strict measures would be in place to prevent wastage of public resources. He directed immediate release of outstanding funds to supporting agencies involved in public welfare projects and stressed zero tolerance for corruption. “No official or individual should receive even a single rupee in commission for facilitating any project,” he warned, urging citizens to report any such incidents directly to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.
The chief minister also announced that performance review meetings will be held every two months to assess progress and ensure accountability.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Babar Khan, Finance Secretary Imran Zarkoon, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat, PPP Authority CEO Dr. Faisal Khan, and the Safa Quetta team.
