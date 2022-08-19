CM Balochistan approves release of grant-in-aid Rs 2.5 bn for 10 universities

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approved the immediate release of grant-in-aid worth Rs 2.5 billion for ten public sector universities of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approved the immediate release of grant-in-aid worth Rs 2.5 billion for ten public sector universities of the province.

He said that students are our future. The students studying in the universities of the province are our own children who needed to be invested so that the students of our province are not left behind in the field of education, skills, science and technology.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of vice chancellors organized to review the issues related to the provision of grant-in-aid to the universities of the province.

Secretary Higher Education informed the meeting that two and a half billion rupees have been allocated in the provincial budget for the financial support of the universities of the province, which would be distributed among ten universities according to the agreed formula.

He said that all the factors have been taken into consideration in the fixed formula for distribution of grant-in-aid In the meeting, the need to create ratio between income and expenditure while reviewing the financial affairs and structure of the universities was emphasized.

It was agreed in the meeting that universities are autonomous institutions and through better financial management they can be made self-reliant like other universities in the country and the world.

Speaking at the meeting, the vice-chancellors of various universities said that the Higher Education Commission should give 9 percent share to the universities of the province under the formula of the National Finance Commission, but the share given to the universities of the province is 4.5 percent, due to which the universities are facing financial problems and the universities as a whole face a shortfall of 2.

9 billion rupees annually.

The total income of universities in terms of fees is 1.4 billion rupees, 3.4 billion rupees are received from higher education, while the provincial government gives grant-in-aid of 2.5 billion rupees.

this occasion, it was decided that the Chief Secretary along with the Vice Chancellors of the major universities of Balochistan will meet the Chairman HEC and to discuss the provision of 9% grants to the universities of the province under the NFC award.

While the Chief Minister of Balochistan will send a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister assured the Vice-Chancellors of a lasting solution to the problems of the universities of the province, saying that despite the fact that the province is facing serious financial problems at the moment.

Our effort will be to provide full support to solve the financial problems of the universities, he said.

The Chief Minister emphasized on the establishment of discipline in the universities and improvement of the quality of education and said that the quality of our universities should be so high that they could be included in the list of the best universities in the world.

He said that the goal of development of Balochistan could be achieved only by improving the education system and equipping its youth with knowledge and skills.

Students, parents, teachers and society have to adopt a serious attitude towards education and bring about revolutionary changes in higher education institutions through reforms and long-term planning, otherwise we will always be left behind and the world will be far ahead of us, he concluded.