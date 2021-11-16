UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Approves Releasing Of Rs 2.5 Mln For MRI Machine Of Civil Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has approved releasing of Rs 2.5 million for installation of MRI machine in Civil Hospital Quetta as par the demand of Health Department here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also directed to purchase and install the MRI machine during the current financial year. He said that all resources would be provided for the development of health sector and provision of facilities with the aim to improve quality of treatment for interest of patients.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has given a deadline of December 10, 2021 to complete Circular Road Quetta Parking Plaza.

He directed to concerned authorities that the long pending works of parking plaza should be completed within the stipulated time in all cases saying that the traffic system would be improved from completion of parking plaza.

The Chief Minister said that more parking plazas would be constructed in other areas of Quetta city and in this regard, further measures could be taken to develop the traffic system in the area.

