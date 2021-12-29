UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Approves Rs, 100 Million For Farmers To Promote Agriculture Sector

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 07:55 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired a high level meeting to review the implementation of the Prime Minister's Special Initiative for Agricultural Transformation Plan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired a high level meeting to review the implementation of the Prime Minister's Special Initiative for Agricultural Transformation Plan on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister also approved the required funds of Rs, 100 million for issuance of farmer cards and registration of them in province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana and other concerned officials including Secretary Agriculture.

The meeting was informed that Agriculture Department was taking measures for issuance of farmer card, registration of farmers, provision of certified seeds to farmers for increasing agricultural production under same plan.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the people of our province are mostly involved in agriculture sector and our government will continue its pro-farmer initiatives to provide relief to the farmers.

"Employment security is our top priority for which we will implement all public projects", he concluded.

