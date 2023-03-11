CM Balochistan approves Rs 100 million for providing ration to prisoners

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has approved Rs 100 million in funds for providing ration to the prisoners in the jails of the province, a Balochistan government spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that the contractors providing ration to the judicial lock-up prisoners had stopped the supply of ration to most of the jails due to non-payment of dues worth 160 million rupees for the last two years.

A summary of 106.8 million rupees was sent to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, which has been approved.

After the approval of the funds, IG Prison Balochistan Shujauddin Kasi held talks with the contractors of the prison department who agreed to resume the supply of the ration to the inmates.

According to the jail authorities, a separate summary will also be sent to the Chief Minister by the Home Department for the payment of last year's dues worth 60 million rupees.