UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Approves Rs 100 Million For Providing Ration To Prisoners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

CM Balochistan approves Rs 100 million for providing ration to prisoners

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has approved Rs 100 million in funds for providing ration to the prisoners in the jails of the province, a Balochistan government spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that the contractors providing ration to the judicial lock-up prisoners had stopped the supply of ration to most of the jails due to non-payment of dues worth 160 million rupees for the last two years.

A summary of 106.8 million rupees was sent to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, which has been approved.

After the approval of the funds, IG Prison Balochistan Shujauddin Kasi held talks with the contractors of the prison department who agreed to resume the supply of the ration to the inmates.

According to the jail authorities, a separate summary will also be sent to the Chief Minister by the Home Department for the payment of last year's dues worth 60 million rupees.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Jail Government Million

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

5 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

5 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.