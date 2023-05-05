CM Balochistan Approves Supplementary Grant For BTEG
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 01:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has approved a supplementary grant for Balochistan Traffic Engineering Bureau (BTEG).
CM Spokesperson Babar Yusufzai said that the operation and establishment of the Traffic Engineering Bureau would bring a significant change in the traffic system in Quetta.
"According to the public aspirations, another important demand of the people has been fulfilled," he added.