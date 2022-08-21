UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Asks MPAs To Visit Flood Affected Areas Of Their Constituencies

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2022 | 10:30 PM

CM Balochistan asks MPAs to visit flood affected areas of their constituencies

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has asked the member of the provincial assembly to visit the flood affected areas of their constituencies.

"Balochistan is passing through very critical time as almost entire province was facing the brunt of incessant rains and devastating flood," he said on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister stressed that all ministers and members of the provincial assembly should visit the affected areas of their Constituencies without any delay.

"As a public representative, they must stay in the midst of their constituencies' people in this difficult time and extend them moral and all-out support," he said adding the parliamentarians should monitor relief activities in their areas and come up with early solution to the issues faced by the flood-stricken people.

Besides, the ministers and members of the provincial assembly send the urgent needs of their area to PDMA through the Deputy Commissioner of their respective districts.

Likewise, the members of the assembly from the provincial capital Quetta should also review the affected areas of the city and take remedial measures, he further added.

