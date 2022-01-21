CM Balochistan assures SST Forum to resolve their issues for quality education

District Conveners of Secondary School Teacher (SST) Forum Gwadar Ali Muhammad, Dilmurad Sajid and Tariq Mahmood called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in Gwadar on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :District Conveners of Secondary School Teacher (SST) Forum Gwadar Ali Muhammad, Dilmurad Sajid and Tariq Mahmood called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in Gwadar on Friday.

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Aslam Bhootani and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Hamal Kalmati were also present on the occasion. In the meeting, presenting to the Chief Minister of Balochistan the demand for SST Forum for SST, Headmaster, Headmistress and upgrade of SST to Grade 18, he said that despite working for 30/35 years, secondary school teachers SST were deprived from up gradation He said SST is promoted from 17th grade to 17th grade while these rules need to be amended.

On the occasion, CM Balochistan assured SST Forum Gwadar Ali Muhammad that providing facilities and solving their problems was one of the priorities of the present government for improvement of quality education.

He said that education makes nations therefore we preferred this sector from beginning day despite schools have been built and educational institutions were upgraded while a lot of funds were being expended for provision of basic facilities to the students in the educational institutions.

"We have introduced reforms in the field of education, the fruits of which will be reaped by the people in the years to come," he said.

He lauded the performance of SST Teachers Forum and said that it was the endeavor of all of us to pay attention to the education department for the sake of our future saying that in this regard, it was the responsibility of teachers to ensure work alongside us with dedication and patriotism.

He said that we would support the teachers and their all demands were being resolved in order to improve quality of education in the areas.

He said steps were being taken for their up-gradation and in this context, we were trying to formulate a teacher promotion policy as soon as possible and the Education Department has started working on this.