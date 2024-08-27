CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Monday condemned all forms of terrorism and urged a unified approach to address these critical issues.

Terrorists were trying to destabilize and weaken Pakistan but will not allow doing so, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that these terrorists were actively seeking to create ethnic divisions within the country.

"Terrorist has no affiliation with any particular sect, province, nation, or religion, their only identity is 'terrorist'," he said.

He criticized separatist propaganda for spreading misinformation and aimed at maligning counter-terrorism efforts.

He said that a comprehensive security plan is being developed to enhance the safety of roadways and ensure the protection of civilians.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Balochistan, and an apex committee will convene to address these challenges, he added.

He said that the provincial government was committed to robustly combating terrorism and restoring peace.

The Chief Minister highlighted the necessity of countering propaganda that seeks to undermine the government's efforts.

He urged political forces and media to reconsider their stance towards those disrupting peace.