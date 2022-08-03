CM Balochistan calls on Acting Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday called on Acting Governor Balochistan, Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali at the Governor House Quetta here.

The political situation in the country, an ongoing relief operations across the province after the heavy rains, the functioning and organization of Balochistan Awami Party were discussed during the meeting.

The two leaders agreed to deliver the outcome of the development projects to the doorsteps of the poor people.