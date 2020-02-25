CM Balochistan chairs cabinet meeting to approve buying of 1 million sacks of wheat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan presided over a cabinet meeting on Tuesday where important decisions including wheat purchasing, contract auction of mineral policy and other significant policies were approved during meeting.

About 1 million sacks of wheat will be purchased by provincial government under policy 2020-21 for wheat which was approved by the cabinet meeting for which Finance Department will provide loans without interest to food Sector, said press release issued.

The meeting of cabinet directed Food Department to set up centers till first week of April, 2020 for timely purchasing of wheat from Nasirabad Division and would prepare buying mechanism for storing wheat within ten days and to sell them on flour mills.

The meeting also approved contract auction for minerals to achieve principle of royalty and directed to be reduced contract from one year to six months on an experimental basis.

The cabinet accepted issuance and renewal of exploration licenses, mining licenses and prospecting licenses in the Mineral Department along with certain amendments to increase the rental lease and royalty rates on various minerals areas in province.

The cabinet agreed to ban private-sector mining five kilometers from sea to coast and directed Fisheries Department to make legislation to enforce sanctions so that provincial government will only have authority of mining on the coast.

The meeting directed the Department of Agriculture, Energy, and Public Health Engineer (PHE) and Irrigation's unemployed engineers would be recruited for six months on an internships basis which will be give monthly stipends.

Purpose of this measure, opportunities of experiences will be provided to engineers of various sectors in order to get jobs in private and official departments on permanent basis on their experiment sources.

The cabinet also approved enhancing of The Chief Minsiter's Special Support Program funds and awarding to honors to Grade one to Grade 18 employees of the District Judiciary.

Formation of Balochistan Parks and Horticulture Authority was also approved under Municipal Department, up gradation of Municipal Sector's officer from Grade 16 to Grade 17 was approved in the cabinet meeting.

Secretary Communication and Work (C&W) informed the cabinet that 681 road construction projects will be completed under C&W Department till June 2020.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said provincial government's top priority was to protect valuable resources of Balchistan and utilize them for development of province and welfare of public, saying we could make our assets a source of increasing income in which comprehensive policy was being made.

He said further development of C&W projects would be made that would benefit people economically besides transportation, saying that Federal government has provided funds for Punjab Portion of Shabzoi Tunsa Inter-Provincial Highway which was under construction between Balochistan and Punjab.

The Chief Minister said forty percent of the funds for the Balochistan section were provide by federal regime, adding he would discuss to Prime Minister to provide more funds to Balochistan in this regard.