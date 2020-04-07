CM Balochistan chairs cabinet meeting to review coronavirus situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet to review steps being taken to control the spread of coronavirus and treat its patients.

Chief Secretary Captain (retired) Fazeel Asghar briefed the cabinet regarding progress on coronavirus prevention, food security and distribution of rations among deserving people in the province under lockdown.

The chief secretary informed the meeting that a PCR testing laboratory in Quetta and four in Tuftan were established in wake of the coronavirus, where 2777 tests were conducted of which 192 tests came positive while 61 negative during 14 days of quarantine center.

Seven hospitals had been allocated in the province for isolation to treat patients of Coronavirus, the chief secretary said.

The official maintained that work on the construction of a relief and emergency center in Quetta had begun over an area of 50 acre, adding 145 ICUs were being set up and provision of ventilators was also in process in District Headquarters hospitals.

Ration enough for one month was delivered to 5814 families under the supervision of government officials and welfare organizations, while 230000 poor families were being registered in the province under Ehsas Cash Programme.

The chief minister was also informed that Provincial Disaster Management Authority had purchased 60,000 protective clothes, N95 masks and other equipment from China which would arrive Quetta tomorrow via C-130 aircraft, and then provided to doctors and medical staffs on immediately basis to resolve the issues of the doctors.

The cabinet meeting also gave approval of purchasing wheat on urgent basis for facilitating public.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said food products and wheat stock were being monitored in order to ensure storage of food and wheat so that people should not face shortage of food in the areas.

The cabinet also paid rich tribute Taftan and Chaghi administrations, doctors and tribal leaders and also offered Fateha Khwani for those patients who died of coronavirus.

The cabinet also decided that sales tax on services would be exempted on construction, transport and hotel sectors till June 30, 2020, while Balochistan Electricity Duty Recovery and Balochistan Motor Vehicle Tax Collection will also be suspended.