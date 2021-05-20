CM Balochistan chairs meeting on progress of FPSDP projects, budget 2020-21

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday chaired a high level meeting on the progress of federal public sector development program (FPSDP) schemes and preparation of budget 2021-22.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Secretary Finance, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Special Secretary Finance, Secretary P&D, Director Public Relations and others concerned officials.

The meeting was briefed by the Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development on the progress made under the Federal Public Sector Development Program (FPSDP) and progress on new development projects.

The concerned official also informed the meeting about the release and utilization of funds for schemes under the Federal PSDP and the proposed plans for the next financial year, despite the preparation of the budget for the next financial year and the proposed recommendations.

The meeting was informed about the current financial year and the next financial year also, non-development funds would be kept at a minimum level and more funds to be allocated for development by Secretary of Finance.

The meeting directed the Planning and Development Department that the draft of the budget would be completed in time.

The meeting also discussed the proposed recommendations for setting up of Apna Ghar Scheme, Enterprise Development Fund and Women Empowerment Fund for government employees.

Chief Minister Balochistan directed the Planning and Development Department that effective measures should be taken for timely implementation of development projects under the Federal PSDP.

The process of disbursement of funds and other matters of the FPSDP schemes would be accelerated, he said.

The CM said that the relief should be given to people and specials attention would be preferred on development projects in the budget of the next financial year saying such measures would increase economic activities and create more opportunities for jobs in the area.