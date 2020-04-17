CM Balochistan chairs meeting to review screening arrangements of coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jamal Kamal Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the screening arrangements of coronavirus in Quetta and decided that 5000 people would be tested in respective area of the city.

Screening test would be carried out in Jaffarabad district on daily basis in order to defeat the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister said in the meeting He said that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would be contacted to get two more PCR machines to increase the number of tests on a daily basis while further test kits to also be obtained.

The meeting also reviewed coronavirus status and virus prevention measures where Health Department officials briefed the Chief Minister Balochistan regarding measures of preventive against the pandemic virus and sampling test matters in detail.

CM Mir Jam Kamal also instructed to Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar to contact the Chairman of NDMA to get PCR machines, aiming to cope with the coronavirus.