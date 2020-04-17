UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Balochistan Chairs Meeting To Review Screening Arrangements Of Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

CM Balochistan chairs meeting to review screening arrangements of coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jamal Kamal Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the screening arrangements of coronavirus in Quetta and decided that 5000 people would be tested in respective area of the city.

Screening test would be carried out in Jaffarabad district on daily basis in order to defeat the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister said in the meeting He said that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would be contacted to get two more PCR machines to increase the number of tests on a daily basis while further test kits to also be obtained.

The meeting also reviewed coronavirus status and virus prevention measures where Health Department officials briefed the Chief Minister Balochistan regarding measures of preventive against the pandemic virus and sampling test matters in detail.

CM Mir Jam Kamal also instructed to Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar to contact the Chairman of NDMA to get PCR machines, aiming to cope with the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

5 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

35 minutes ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

50 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

50 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

50 minutes ago

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.