CM Balochistan chairs to review role of Information Dept

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Monday directed performance of provincial government should be effectively highlighted through newspapers, electronic media and social media and to launch YouTube channel and creation specialized posts in Information Sector.

He chaired the meeting to review information performance where Secretary of the Information Department Shah Irfan Gharshin briefed the Chief Minister about departmental affairs and its performances in detail.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Balochistan Government's Spokesman, Liaqat Shahwani also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government has achieved a number of successes during last 18 months which need to be highlighted among people which was responsibility of the Information Sector.

He instructed the district offices to be fully functional saying that the officers of the department should properly broadcast ongoing development projects at district and division level.

Jam Kamal said that the present and the coming period was era of social media, hence measures needed to improve skills as pattern of modern Information Department saying YouTube Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp were fastest resources of transfer which would provide facilitates of information from one corner of the globe to the other areas.

The Chief Minister ordered that provision of training to the officers of the Information Department using internet access skills, saying measures should be taken to initiate FM Redio of government of Balochistan in order to highlight performance of regime in positive way.

He also directed concerned official that measures should take to improve local newspapers' advertising distribution system and to encourage them.

On the occasion, the video was shown regarding ongoing development projects of Nasibaad and Sibi Division's districts during meeting.

CM praised the efforts of department in the regard.