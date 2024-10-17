CM Balochistan, Commander 12 Corps attend Khuzdar Jirga

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Commander 12 Corps on Thursday attended a grand jirga held in Khuzdar district of the province

Tribal elders, senior civil and military officials, women, and people from different walks of life attended the gathering.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti while addressing the participants announced the provision of interest-free loans to unemployed educated youth to support entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities.

In his address to the jirga, the chief minister said the government is providing opportunities for students from Balochistan to pursue higher education both within Pakistan and abroad.

He condemned the killing of unarmed laborers, calling it a tragic and unacceptable act.

“No one will be allowed to hinder the path of peace and development in Balochistan,” Sarfaraz Bugti said, adding that the state stands with the oppressed, and those challenging the writ of the state will be dealt with strictly.

The tribal elders expressed gratitude to law enforcement agencies and the chief minister for their efforts in maintaining peace.

Participants also conveyed their satisfaction and trust in the cooperation between the government and the Pakistan Armed Forces.

