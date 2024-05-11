Open Menu

CM Balochistan Commends Pakistan Hockey Team For Qualifying Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Pakistan Hockey Team was commended on Saturday by Balochistan's Chief Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, for their undefeated record and qualification for the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan expressed his admiration for the Pakistan hockey team's remarkable performance via a video link with the team and offered his sincere congratulations to the captain and the entire team.

"Insha'Allah, Pakistan will win the final match; the Pakistani hockey team deserves recognition for making it to the championship game after 13 years," he prayed.

The CM remarked, "You are our heroes; let's win and visit Balochistan," as he extended an invitation to the team to visit Balochistan province.

"The entire nation prays for the success of the Pakistani hockey team in the final match against Japan," he said, extending best wishes for the squad's historic victory.

He also extended felicitations and best wishes to Tariq Bugti, President of Pakistan Hockey Federation, for the remarkable performance of the national team.

Chief Minister Balochistan praised the hockey management's achievement, saying, "The Pakistani hockey team has reached this position through day and night hard work thanks to the dedication and merit-based selection of the coaches and management of the Pakistan Hockey Federation."

