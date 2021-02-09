UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Balochistan Commits To Uproot Backwardness: Attiq Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

CM Balochistan commits to uproot backwardness: Attiq Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s senior leader Attiq Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan is taking practical measures to uproot backwardness from the areas.

In a statement, he said Federal regime was paying special attention on development of the provinces which was positive sign for the provinces.

Attiq Khan further stated that future of Pakistan was link with Balochistan due to China Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which was mega project of the country and the province.

He said the economic activities would be uplifted in state and Balcohistan after completion of CPEC project, despite thousands of jobs opportunities could be created from it in the areas.

Central regime is playing key role for development of the provinces under contribution of provincial governments, he said adding works of new National Highway were underway in Balochistan in federal government project.

He said construction of double National Highway Karachi-Quetta would be started soon in order to ensure protection of public lives during traveling, saying that opposition parties were criticizing on role of incumbent government because they afraid of the government's better performances.

The day is not far when Balcohistan will emerge as an important economic hub in region and the prosperity of new era can be commenced in the province. he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister China CPEC Hub From Government Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

56 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

56 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

1 hour ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.