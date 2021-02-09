CM Balochistan commits to uproot backwardness: Attiq Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s senior leader Attiq Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan is taking practical measures to uproot backwardness from the areas.

In a statement, he said Federal regime was paying special attention on development of the provinces which was positive sign for the provinces.

Attiq Khan further stated that future of Pakistan was link with Balochistan due to China Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which was mega project of the country and the province.

He said the economic activities would be uplifted in state and Balcohistan after completion of CPEC project, despite thousands of jobs opportunities could be created from it in the areas.

Central regime is playing key role for development of the provinces under contribution of provincial governments, he said adding works of new National Highway were underway in Balochistan in federal government project.

He said construction of double National Highway Karachi-Quetta would be started soon in order to ensure protection of public lives during traveling, saying that opposition parties were criticizing on role of incumbent government because they afraid of the government's better performances.

The day is not far when Balcohistan will emerge as an important economic hub in region and the prosperity of new era can be commenced in the province. he added.