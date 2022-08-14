UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Condemns Attack On Security Forces In Harani

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2022 | 07:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday strongly condemned the incident of firing on the security forces in Harnai district.

In a statement, he said that the cowardly terrorists have once again attacked us secretly, saying that the sacrifices would not go in vain.

He also and slammed anti-peace elements who wanted to halt development processes through sabotaging activities which he said would be foiled by the resolve and action of security forces.

The CM also expressed his condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyred officers and said that the entire nation shares the grief of the bereaved families and stands with them. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the security officer who was injured in the incident.

