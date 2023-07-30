Open Menu

CM Balochistan Condemns Bajaur Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 10:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of the Bajaur district.

In a condolence message, CM said neither the people involved in such activities deserve to be called Muslims, not they belonged to any religion.

The Chief Minister said that political parties keep holding meetings and processions, and it is the government's job to provide them security.

Peace has been established in this area with the help of Pakistan Army and security agencies and the workers of political parties and their determination cannot be affected by such cowardice acts.

"I pray for the high rank of martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured, he maintained.

