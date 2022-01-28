UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Condemns Blast In Dera Bugti

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 08:23 PM

CM Balochistan condemns blast in Dera Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the blast in Talimat area of Dera Bugti which left four martyred and eight injured on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the blast in Talimat area of Dera Bugti which left four martyred and eight injured on Friday.

In a condolence massage, the Chief Minister expressed his grief over martyrdom of 4 Levies force jawans and extended his sympathy with bereaved families of martyrs.

He said the security forces were sacrificing their precious lives for establishment of peace and protection of public lives and property.

He said such cowardly attack could not weaken moral of security forces and nation saying that the entire nation stands with forces to foil nefarious design of anti-peace elements in order to maintain durable peace.

He also directed the concerned authorities to take all possible measures to take action against anti-peace elements involved in the incident to bring them to justice saying that durable peace would be maintained for progress of the country and the province at any cost.

The Chief Minister also instructed health authorities to provide best medical facilities to the injured victims of blast in the hospital. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Balochistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Progress Dera Bugti Moral All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

EU Allocates $23.3Mln for Humanitarian Aid in Phil ..

EU Allocates $23.3Mln for Humanitarian Aid in Philippines, Nepal, South East Asi ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan first country to launch Customized Guide ..

Pakistan first country to launch Customized Guide on Electronic Evidence

2 minutes ago
 'FPCCI to support economic reforms in Balochistan' ..

'FPCCI to support economic reforms in Balochistan'

2 minutes ago
 CTP hold seminar at FJWU to spread awareness about ..

CTP hold seminar at FJWU to spread awareness about traffic rules, road safety

2 minutes ago
 Almost 40% of Ethiopia's Tigrayans Suffer Extreme ..

Almost 40% of Ethiopia's Tigrayans Suffer Extreme Lack of Food - UN

5 minutes ago
 ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament kicks off

ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament kicks off

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>