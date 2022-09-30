CM Balochistan condemns blast in Kohlu

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Kohlu district which left one dead and 25 injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Kohlu district which left one dead and 25 injured.

He also expressed his sorrow and regret for the victims and directed the authorities concerned to ensure effective security measures in the areas.

The chief minister said that it was the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of the people and the government would end the menace of terrorism with the cooperation of the people.

He said that anti-state elements wanted to disrupt pace and destabilize the country. The enemies would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs, he added.

He expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The chief minister also directed the health department to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.