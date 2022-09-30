UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Condemns Blast In Kohlu

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 09:04 PM

CM Balochistan condemns blast in Kohlu

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Kohlu district which left one dead and 25 injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Kohlu district which left one dead and 25 injured.

He also expressed his sorrow and regret for the victims and directed the authorities concerned to ensure effective security measures in the areas.

The chief minister said that it was the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of the people and the government would end the menace of terrorism with the cooperation of the people.

He said that anti-state elements wanted to disrupt pace and destabilize the country. The enemies would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs, he added.

He expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The chief minister also directed the health department to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Balochistan Chief Minister Kohlu Family Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Fazal, Chadha share special message for fans ahead ..

Fazal, Chadha share special message for fans ahead of wedding festivities

3 minutes ago
 Senior US Official to Discuss Ukraine, China Durin ..

Senior US Official to Discuss Ukraine, China During Trip to Europe, Mideast - St ..

36 seconds ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Accession of New Regi ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Accession of New Regions to Russia - Joint Statemen ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments from responden ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments from respondents in road blockage case

1 minute ago
 NY Police Say Investigating Incident in Which Russ ..

NY Police Say Investigating Incident in Which Russian Consulate Was Doused With ..

1 minute ago
 Higher education vital to national prosperity: Gov ..

Higher education vital to national prosperity: Governor

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.