CM Balochistan condemns blast in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned Fatima Jinnah Road bomb blast in Quetta on Wednesday.

In a statement, he expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the blast.

He directed the Health Department to provide best medical facilities to the injured of the blast in the hospital.

He said such a cowardly attack could not weaken the morale of public and security forces, saying that a conspiracy was being hatched to destabilize peace in Quetta city and the province with the aim to halt the development process of Balochistan.

"Anti-peace elements and their sponsors have external support", he added.

The Chief Minister directed the IG to submit a detailed report of the incident to the police saying that all resources should be utilized to bring the elements involved in the incident to justice.

He directed that security measures in the city should be made more effective in order to ensure durable peace.

The CM expressed condolences, sympathy and solidarity with the families of the martyrs of the blastHe also prayed for early recovery of the wounded in the blast.