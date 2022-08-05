CM Balochistan condemns blast in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned a hand grenade blast at Joint Road Quetta which left one dead and 14 injured on late Thursday night.

He expressed grief over the loss of precious life in the explosion.

The CM directed Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan to take all possible measures to make strict and effective security arrangements in Balochistan and Quetta city.

Security institutions should be more vigilant and active on the occasion of Ashura e Muharram and Independence Day in order to ensure protection of public lives and their property in the areas despite the security plan of Quetta city should be made more comprehensive and effective, he instructed.

He said that extremist elements should not get any opportunity to disturb the peace to achieve their evil goals saying that all security agencies should work with better coordination to maintain law and order situation.

The CM directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured of the bomb blast.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured from the blast.

However, unknown men hired a hand grenade at a stall set up for selling the national flags.

As a result, a man died on the spot while 14 others sustained injuries.