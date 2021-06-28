CM Balochistan condemns blast near FC check posts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday strongly condemned the bomb blast took place near water tanker supplying clean water to Frontier Corps (FC) personnel at Check posts in Turbat area of the province.

In a statement, he said such cowardly attack could not weaken moral of nation and security forces saying the entire nation is united against complete eradication of terrorist activities.

The Chief Minister said the security forces have given tremendous sacrifices in the war of terror and we pay rich tribute to martyrs of security forces whose sacrifices will not be wasted in the country.

He said Balochistan government committed to curb terrorist activities from the province in order to ensure protection of public and security forces lives in the respective areas.

He also urged the authorities to arrest the culprits as soon as possible and bring them to justice.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the martyred personnel soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.