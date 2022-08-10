UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Condemns Hand Grenade Blast In Khuzdar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 05:50 PM

CM Balochistan condemns hand grenade blast in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the hand grenade blast in Khuzdar which left one dead and four injured on Wednesday.

He also expressed his grief over the loss of life in the explosion. The Chief Minister directed concerned officials to take all possible measures to make strict and effective security arrangements in Balochistan. Security institutions should be more diligent and active on the occasion of Independence Day in order to ensure protection of public lives and their property in the areas and the security plan should be made more comprehensive and effective, he instructed.

He said that terrorist elements should not get any opportunity to disturb the peace to achieve their evil goals saying that all security agencies should work with better coordination to maintain law and order situation.

The Chief Minister also ordered to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured of the bomb blast. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured from the blast.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Bomb Blast Law And Order Independence Khuzdar All From Best

Recent Stories

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.