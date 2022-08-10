CM Balochistan condemns hand grenade blast in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the hand grenade blast in Khuzdar which left one dead and four injured on Wednesday.

He also expressed his grief over the loss of life in the explosion. The Chief Minister directed concerned officials to take all possible measures to make strict and effective security arrangements in Balochistan. Security institutions should be more diligent and active on the occasion of Independence Day in order to ensure protection of public lives and their property in the areas and the security plan should be made more comprehensive and effective, he instructed.

He said that terrorist elements should not get any opportunity to disturb the peace to achieve their evil goals saying that all security agencies should work with better coordination to maintain law and order situation.

The Chief Minister also ordered to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured of the bomb blast. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured from the blast.