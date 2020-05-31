UrduPoint.com
CM Balochistan Condemns Hazara Town Incident, Directs IGP For Impartial Investigation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 12:50 AM

CM Balochistan condemns Hazara Town incident, directs IGP for impartial investigation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Saturday condemned the Hazara Town incident however, he was presented an initial report by the law enforcement agencies on the incident.

Taking serious notice of the incident, he directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan to conduct an impartial investigation and submit a complete report.

The chief minister said responsible would be brought to justice as no one was above the law and appealed the mourners to remain patient.

He also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased.

Jam Kamal, in a tweet, said the nominated accused had been arrested after registering a first information report (FIR) in the tragic incident and added an impartial investigation was underway.

He also formed a committee comprising on Provincial Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove and Public Health Engineer (PHE) Minister Noor Muhammad Dummar to discuss with protesters for addressing their issues in candid manner.

He also directed to shift the injured at Karachi based hospital for medical aid and suspended the station house officer (SHO) of the police station concerned over negligence.

However, the relatives of the victims and traders protested against the incident and urged the provincial government to arrest the alleged accused for the provision to justice to the victims families.

Meanwhile, Longove also condemned the incident and assured the families of the victims that the provincial government would cooperate with them.

